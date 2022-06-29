Why Invest In Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) Stock?

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $492.50M, closed the recent trade at $9.87 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The FCAX stock price is -1.11% off its 52-week high price of $9.98 and 2.63% above the 52-week low of $9.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73160.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 95.00K shares.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the FCAX stock price touched $9.87 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 0.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) have changed 0.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 21760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.03% over the past 6 months.

FCAX Dividends

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.24% with a share float percentage of 87.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $30.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HSBC Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.57 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $2.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.