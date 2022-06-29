Why Acquire Shares Of General Mills Inc. (GIS)?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 3.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.32B, closed the recent trade at $73.99 per share which meant it gained $3.73 on the day or 5.31% during that session. The GIS stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $73.99 and 23.41% above the 52-week low of $56.67. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.01.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Sporting 5.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the GIS stock price touched $73.99 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, General Mills Inc. shares have moved 4.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have changed 1.15%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.79, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.37% from the levels at last check today.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Mills Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.06%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.79 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.13%.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.65%.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.43% with a share float percentage of 77.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills Inc. having a total of 1,925 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.73 million shares worth more than $3.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 48.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Income Fund of America Inc and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 22.48 million shares of worth $1.54 billion while later fund manager owns 17.47 million shares of worth $1.2 billion as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.