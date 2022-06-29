Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks TD Holdings Inc.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.94M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The GLG stock price is -456.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.15. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the GLG stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc. shares have moved -39.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed 46.78%.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.85% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.30% over the past 5 years.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.84% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Holdings Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citigroup Inc. with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citigroup Inc. held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.