Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Lower

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.17M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -10.25% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -345.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.89 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Sporting -10.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the RGLS stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 31.62%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -35.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed -25.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.25%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 37.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.60%.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.27% with a share float percentage of 49.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regulus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.45 million shares worth more than $2.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 4.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DAFNA Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.29% shares in the company for having 13.56 million shares of worth $3.35 million while later fund manager owns 6.27 million shares of worth $1.55 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.30% of company’s outstanding stock.