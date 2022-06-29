Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has a beta value of -0.62 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.59M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The WTRH stock price is -1325.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.28 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the WTRH stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have moved -78.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have changed -17.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1150.0% from current levels.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $34 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -129.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.90% with a share float percentage of 13.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.32 million shares worth more than $8.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 7.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.38 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 3.54 million shares of worth $2.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $1.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.