Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.17M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 19.09% during that session. The VLON stock price is -1544.44% off its 52-week high price of $10.36 and 46.03% above the 52-week low of $0.34. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 19.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the VLON stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 13.69%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -89.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed 13.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1804.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1804.76% from current levels.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.28%, compared to 0.70% for the industry.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.84% with a share float percentage of 12.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 14805.0 shares of worth $88533.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.