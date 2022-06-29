Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Surprises Wall Street With -1.78% Stock Price Loss

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.94B, closed the recent trade at $29.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -1.78% during that session. The SPR stock price is -82.57% off its 52-week high price of $53.31 and 10.34% above the 52-week low of $26.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Sporting -1.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the SPR stock price touched $29.20 or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have moved -31.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have changed -3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.53%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.90% and 96.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.80% over the past 5 years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.90% with a share float percentage of 84.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. having a total of 454 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $274.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.55 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $89.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.63 million shares of worth $76.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.