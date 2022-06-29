Small Cap Stock Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has a beta value of -1.35 and has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.77M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The ATHX stock price is -596.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.18. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 million shares.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the ATHX stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Athersys Inc. shares have moved -70.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have changed 35.80%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athersys Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.77%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,673.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $690k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.62% with a share float percentage of 24.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.25 million shares worth more than $8.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.09 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $5.41 million while later fund manager owns 4.63 million shares of worth $4.58 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.