Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.30M, closed the last trade at $3.05 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 17.31% during that session. The SBEV stock price is -83.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 67.54% above the 52-week low of $0.99. The 3-month trading volume is 184.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Sporting 17.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the SBEV stock price touched $3.05 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares have moved 161.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) have changed 53.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 162.93% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.71% with a share float percentage of 9.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splash Beverage Group Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Parsons Capital Management, Inc. held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58400.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 41300.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.