Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Has Fallen -4.34%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 14.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.17B, closed the recent trade at $33.51 per share which meant it lost -$1.52 on the day or -4.34% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -426.08% off its 52-week high price of $176.29 and 11.19% above the 52-week low of $29.76. The 3-month trading volume is 43.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting -4.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the SHOP stock price touched $33.51 or saw a rise of 15.16%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved -74.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed -0.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $450.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1242.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.43% from the levels at last check today.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.15%, compared to -0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.00% and -76.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 124.00% over the past 5 years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.65% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1,678 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 5.88 million shares worth more than $8.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.63 billion and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $3.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.