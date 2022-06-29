Shares Of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Inclined 48.84% In One Month

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 79.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.00M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 47.03% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -223.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 39.47% above the 52-week low of $0.46. The 3-month trading volume is 177.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting 47.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the TOUR stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 16.93%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved -21.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 48.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.06 while the price target rests at a high of $7.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -828.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -828.95% from current levels.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.01%.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.69% with a share float percentage of 30.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.51 million shares worth more than $4.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 88047.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.