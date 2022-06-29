Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) investors to reap big returns again

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.24M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -9.19% during that session. The QNGY stock price is -2425.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Sporting -9.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the QNGY stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 18.98%. Year-to-date, Quanergy Systems Inc. shares have moved -96.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) have changed -42.81%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.00% over the past 6 months.

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.00% with a share float percentage of 44.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanergy Systems Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $14.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.81 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.