Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Slumps -5.97%, A Loss For Bears

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has seen 4.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.45M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.97% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -477.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 60.32% above the 52-week low of $0.25. The 3-month trading volume is 8.97 million shares.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting -5.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 54.35%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved 20.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed 93.25%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.26% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.62% with a share float percentage of 4.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 22594.0 shares of worth $8445.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.