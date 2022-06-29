Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 8.71% Rise

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the recent trade at $30.40 per share which meant it gained $2.44 on the day or 8.71% during that session. The PDCO stock price is -16.09% off its 52-week high price of $35.29 and 12.8% above the 52-week low of $26.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 734.55K shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Sporting 8.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the PDCO stock price touched $30.40 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Patterson Companies Inc. shares have moved -4.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have changed -11.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.82.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Patterson Companies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.99%, compared to -4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.70% and 9.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 billion and $1.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.10% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 125.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.15%.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 3.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.43% with a share float percentage of 94.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson Companies Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $357.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $316.67 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.34% shares in the company for having 7.17 million shares of worth $218.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.11 million shares of worth $94.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.