Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Shares Have Loss -11.59% Over The Past Month

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.98B, closed the recent trade at $78.64 per share which meant it gained $6.35 on the day or 8.78% during that session. The ORA stock price is -12.56% off its 52-week high price of $88.52 and 23.3% above the 52-week low of $60.32. The 3-month trading volume is 441.50K shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) trade information

Sporting 8.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the ORA stock price touched $78.64 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Ormat Technologies Inc. shares have moved -8.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have changed -11.59%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ormat Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.23%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.52 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $174.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $147.75 million and $158.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -33.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

ORA Dividends

Ormat Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 0.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.69%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 92.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ormat Technologies Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orix Corp with over 10.99 million shares worth more than $871.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Orix Corp held 19.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.54 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $101.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $89.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.