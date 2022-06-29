Noble Corporation (NE) Shares Have Inclined 11.16% Year To Date

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82B, closed the recent trade at $26.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The NE stock price is -44.21% off its 52-week high price of $38.59 and 23.99% above the 52-week low of $20.34. The 3-month trading volume is 823.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Noble Corporation (NE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the NE stock price touched $26.76 or saw a rise of 9.53%. Year-to-date, Noble Corporation shares have moved 11.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) have changed -25.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -124.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.48% from the levels at last check today.

Noble Corporation (NE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $264.87 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $346.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.40% over the past 5 years.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 82.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Corporation having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 15.91 million shares worth more than $394.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 24.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 3.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.34 million and represent 5.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.68% shares in the company for having 4.34 million shares of worth $107.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $25.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.