Investor Confidence Dwindles After Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Shares Drop By About -2.93

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has seen 4.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88B, closed the last trade at $35.85 per share which meant it lost -$2.93 on the day or -7.56% during that session. The UPST stock price is -1019.92% off its 52-week high price of $401.49 and 29.07% above the 52-week low of $25.43. The 3-month trading volume is 10.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Sporting -7.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the UPST stock price touched $35.85 or saw a rise of 13.2%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have moved -76.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed -16.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.16% from current levels.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.47%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.80% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $298.04 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $305.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -19.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.15%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.20% with a share float percentage of 59.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upstart Holdings Inc. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.98 million shares worth more than $753.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $753.71 million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 1.63 million shares of worth $246.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $218.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.