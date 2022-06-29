How Is UP Fintech Holding Limited.(NASDAQ: TIGR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $711.06M, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.43% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -517.46% off its 52-week high price of $29.70 and 44.28% above the 52-week low of $2.68. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting -2.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the TIGR stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved -2.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 27.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.72 while the price target rests at a high of $7.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.66% from current levels.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.12 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.90% over the past 5 years.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.56% with a share float percentage of 16.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 2.93 million shares worth more than $14.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $3.99 million while later fund manager owns 97385.0 shares of worth $0.44 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.