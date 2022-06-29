How Is Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.(NASDAQ: SRRK) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $310.81M, closed the last trade at $5.76 per share which meant it lost -$1.58 on the day or -21.53% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -680.38% off its 52-week high price of $44.95 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Sporting -21.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the SRRK stock price touched $5.76 or saw a rise of 28.45%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have moved -76.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed 21.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -854.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.17% from current levels.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.86%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.40% and -32.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.97 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.20% over the past 5 years.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72% with a share float percentage of 104.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corporation having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $130.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.72 million and represent 14.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.75% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $41.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $26.85 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.