How Is Revelation Biosciences Inc.(NASDAQ: REVB) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 16.18% during that session. The REVB stock price is -1880.7% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 29.82% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 513.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting 16.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the REVB stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -95.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 96620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1478.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1478.95% from the levels at last check today.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.93% with a share float percentage of 66.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Monashee Investment Management LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Monashee Investment Management LLC held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 42633.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25579.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 39800.0 shares of worth $23880.0 while later fund manager owns 1542.0 shares of worth $925.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.