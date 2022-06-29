How Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company. (NYSE: DRH) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65B, closed the recent trade at $8.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The DRH stock price is -38.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and 4.83% above the 52-week low of $7.68. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the DRH stock price touched $8.07 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares have moved -13.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) have changed -17.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.52% from the levels at last check today.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 600.00%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 230.00% and 700.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.28 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.50%.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.15% with a share float percentage of 105.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.31 million shares worth more than $407.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 19.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 33.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.29 million and represent 16.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 14.81 million shares of worth $138.51 million while later fund manager owns 10.05 million shares of worth $93.98 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.77% of company’s outstanding stock.