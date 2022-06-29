Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Carvana Co. (CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 12.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.24B, closed the last trade at $24.74 per share which meant it lost -$5.6 on the day or -18.46% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -1423.16% off its 52-week high price of $376.83 and 19.97% above the 52-week low of $19.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.76.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting -18.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the CVNA stock price touched $24.74 or saw a rise of 23.57%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved -89.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed -20.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -789.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.37% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -315.95%, compared to -7.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -776.90% and -284.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.98 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.11% with a share float percentage of 109.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.44 million shares worth more than $3.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 9.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 10.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $976.86 million while later fund manager owns 4.2 million shares of worth $632.21 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.66% of company’s outstanding stock.