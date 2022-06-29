Does Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has a beta value of -0.52 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.52M, closed the last trade at $5.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -7.81% during that session. The XAIR stock price is -183.91% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 17.3% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 286.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Sporting -7.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the XAIR stock price touched $5.78 or saw a rise of 22.0%. Year-to-date, Beyond Air Inc. shares have moved -38.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have changed 1.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -124.91% from current levels.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Air Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.09%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and 29.00% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.90% over the past 5 years.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.05% with a share float percentage of 22.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Air Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.91 million shares worth more than $8.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $5.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $2.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.