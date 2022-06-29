Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) investors to reap big returns again

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.71B, closed the recent trade at $129.14 per share which meant it lost -$5.42 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The DLR stock price is -38.01% off its 52-week high price of $178.22 and 3.89% above the 52-week low of $124.11. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) trade information

Sporting -4.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the DLR stock price touched $129.14 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares have moved -23.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have changed -1.63%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.90%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.80% and -27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.00%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 491.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.38%.

DLR Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.88 at a share yield of 3.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.26%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.72% with a share float percentage of 98.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 1,417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.78 million shares worth more than $7.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.76 billion and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.65% shares in the company for having 13.24 million shares of worth $1.98 billion while later fund manager owns 8.06 million shares of worth $1.43 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.