Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 7.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.78M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The CLVS stock price is -288.3% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 66.08% above the 52-week low of $0.58. The 3-month trading volume is 16.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the CLVS stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 10.47%. Year-to-date, Clovis Oncology Inc. shares have moved -36.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have changed 153.63%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clovis Oncology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.87%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.80% and 26.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.03 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.62% with a share float percentage of 39.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.11 million shares worth more than $43.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 11.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.41 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.84% shares in the company for having 15.6 million shares of worth $31.83 million while later fund manager owns 3.61 million shares of worth $9.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.