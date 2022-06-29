Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Investors To Make Money Again

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.75M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The CRXT stock price is -7165.12% off its 52-week high price of $31.24 and 23.26% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the CRXT stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -82.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) have changed 13.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -597.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.84% from current levels.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.35%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 86.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.24% with a share float percentage of 62.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bracebridge Capital, LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $2.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bracebridge Capital, LLC held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.69 million and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.