Can Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $605.64M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -8.68% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -759.5% off its 52-week high price of $17.19 and 26.5% above the 52-week low of $1.47. The 3-month trading volume is 6.17 million shares.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Sporting -8.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the AMRS stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, Amyris Inc. shares have moved -63.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -11.89%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.49%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.50% over the past 5 years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.69% with a share float percentage of 73.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris Inc. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.67 million shares worth more than $94.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.68 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 9.01 million shares of worth $48.73 million while later fund manager owns 5.25 million shares of worth $28.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.