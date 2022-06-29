Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Dropped -6.25% In One Month

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) has seen 3.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.06M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 6.46% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -726.67% off its 52-week high price of $6.20 and 25.33% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Sporting 6.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the BIOR stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -64.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed -6.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -433.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -166.67% from current levels.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.79%, compared to 0.70% for the industry.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.