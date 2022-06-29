Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.29B, closed the recent trade at $146.01 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 1.10% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -3.77% off its 52-week high price of $151.51 and 45.89% above the 52-week low of $79.01. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 1.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the BHVN stock price touched $146.01 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have moved 4.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 0.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $153.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $148.50 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.71% from the levels at last check today.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.75%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.10% and 19.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 115.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.86 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $241 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $85.85 million and $135.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 143.30% for the current quarter and 77.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.00% over the past 5 years.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.73% with a share float percentage of 102.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.18 million shares worth more than $851.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 5.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $689.85 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.80% shares in the company for having 4.09 million shares of worth $485.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.19 million shares of worth $439.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.