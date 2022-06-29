Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.65B, closed the recent trade at $26.09 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -4.19% during that session. The BILI stock price is -386.62% off its 52-week high price of $126.96 and 42.78% above the 52-week low of $14.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.93 million shares.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting -4.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the BILI stock price touched $26.09 or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved -41.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed 30.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.95%, compared to -0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -88.60% and 3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $730.16 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $900.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $665.82 million and $818.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.70% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.20% over the past 5 years.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.58% with a share float percentage of 40.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.48 million shares worth more than $506.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.2 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 6.06 million shares of worth $157.8 million while later fund manager owns 4.95 million shares of worth $128.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.