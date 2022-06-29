Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) Forecast To Gain 75.67% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.95M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 25.86% during that session. The AHI stock price is -964.38% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 24.66% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 55.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Sporting 25.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the AHI stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 15.12%. Year-to-date, Advanced Human Imaging Limited shares have moved -85.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) have changed 0.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -310.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -310.96% from current levels.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.04% over the past 6 months.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Human Imaging Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 31850.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 2500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3812.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.