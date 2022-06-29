A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93B, closed the recent trade at $17.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The DOC stock price is -10.79% off its 52-week high price of $19.30 and 7.75% above the 52-week low of $16.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the DOC stock price touched $17.42 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Physicians Realty Trust shares have moved -7.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have changed -5.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.46% from the levels at last check today.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Physicians Realty Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.81%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.75 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $112.92 million and $113.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.00% for the current quarter and 15.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 22.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

DOC Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 5.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.87% with a share float percentage of 93.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Physicians Realty Trust having a total of 478 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.2 million shares worth more than $579.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 31.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $556.51 million and represent 14.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 10.37 million shares of worth $181.06 million while later fund manager owns 6.61 million shares of worth $115.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.