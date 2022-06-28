ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Shares Have Declined -34.68% Year To Date

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95B, closed the last trade at $16.29 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The ZIP stock price is -101.96% off its 52-week high price of $32.90 and 8.53% above the 52-week low of $14.90. The 3-month trading volume is 961.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the ZIP stock price touched $16.29 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, ZipRecruiter Inc. shares have moved -34.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) have changed 0.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.05% from current levels.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZipRecruiter Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,150.00%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 107.30% and -82.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.99 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ZIP Dividends

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.46% with a share float percentage of 118.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZipRecruiter Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with over 15.11 million shares worth more than $376.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC held 17.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC, with the holding of over 15.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $376.83 million and represent 17.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $78.03 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $81.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.