Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.88B, closed the recent trade at $47.76 per share which meant it gained $1.76 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The YUMC stock price is -40.1% off its 52-week high price of $66.91 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $33.55. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the YUMC stock price touched $47.76 or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have moved -7.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have changed 13.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.49. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.47% from the levels at last check today.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.36%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.52% with a share float percentage of 88.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,026 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 40.73 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company's shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.12% shares in the company for having 30.18 million shares of worth $1.45 billion while later fund manager owns 30.18 million shares of worth $1.45 billion as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.12% of company's outstanding stock.