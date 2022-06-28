XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Is A Buy According To Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 6.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.55B, closed the recent trade at $32.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -72.74% off its 52-week high price of $56.45 and 44.89% above the 52-week low of $18.01. The 3-month trading volume is 10.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the XPEV stock price touched $32.68 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -31.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 67.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $257.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $84.33 while the price target rests at a high of $411.51. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1159.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -158.05% from the levels at last check today.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.12%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 104.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455.63 million and $533.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 140.70% for the current quarter and 136.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.73%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.97% with a share float percentage of 39.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.53 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company's shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 8.49 million shares of worth $308.76 million.