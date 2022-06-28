Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Future Potential?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.88M, closed the last trade at $7.20 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 9.76% during that session. The AMPY stock price is -36.94% off its 52-week high price of $9.86 and 63.89% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 979.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Sporting 9.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the AMPY stock price touched $7.20 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Amplify Energy Corp. shares have moved 131.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) have changed -14.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.20 while the price target rests at a high of $6.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 13.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.89% from current levels.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 123.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.05 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 93.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.13% with a share float percentage of 36.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amplify Energy Corp. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lasry, Marc with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $7.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Lasry, Marc held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 million and represent 3.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $2.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.