Why Should You Consider Adding Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) To Your Portfolio?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the recent trade at $9.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The HIMX stock price is -89.69% off its 52-week high price of $17.30 and 19.96% above the 52-week low of $7.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the HIMX stock price touched $9.12 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Himax Technologies Inc. shares have moved -42.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have changed -0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.61% from the levels at last check today.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.30% over the past 5 years.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 13.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.80% with a share float percentage of 32.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Himax Technologies Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.74 million shares worth more than $84.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.6 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $12.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $7.79 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.