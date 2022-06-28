Why Should You Add Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) To Your Portfolio?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 24.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.58M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 26.23% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -210.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 51.95% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting 26.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the BNTC stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 18.95%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -41.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed 69.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7970.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.71%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.80% and 88.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.50%.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 19 and September 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.70% with a share float percentage of 27.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $1.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 74773.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 30435.0 shares of worth $45652.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.