Why Invest In LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock?

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $15.89 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.06% during that session. The LPSN stock price is -333.1% off its 52-week high price of $68.82 and 26.24% above the 52-week low of $11.72. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Sporting 2.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the LPSN stock price touched $15.89 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, LivePerson Inc. shares have moved -55.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have changed 8.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.69% from current levels.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LivePerson Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.47%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,100.00% and 41.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.06 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -9.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.32% with a share float percentage of 94.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LivePerson Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.65 million shares worth more than $284.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $249.48 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.22% shares in the company for having 4.63 million shares of worth $138.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.06 million shares of worth $73.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.