Weatherford International plc (WFRD): What Are The Positives?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $23.28 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The WFRD stock price is -72.51% off its 52-week high price of $40.16 and 40.64% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.60K shares.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the WFRD stock price touched $23.28 or saw a rise of 20.19%. Year-to-date, Weatherford International plc shares have moved -16.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) have changed -27.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weatherford International plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.39%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.00% and 97.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $903 million and $945 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 10.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.90% over the past 5 years.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.77% with a share float percentage of 92.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weatherford International plc having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 10.81 million shares worth more than $299.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 10.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.69 million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $277.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.56 million shares of worth $129.43 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.