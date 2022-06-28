UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Forecast To Gain 10.92% To Hit Consensus Price Target

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $478.38B, closed the recent trade at $513.15 per share which meant it gained $7.49 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The UNH stock price is -7.82% off its 52-week high price of $553.29 and 25.34% above the 52-week low of $383.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.2.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the UNH stock price touched $513.15 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares have moved 0.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have changed 1.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $576.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $480.00 while the price target rests at a high of $632.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.46% from the levels at last check today.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.41%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.60% and 22.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.68 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.62%.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on July 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.60 at a share yield of 1.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.47% with a share float percentage of 89.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated having a total of 3,741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.63 million shares worth more than $41.12 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 69.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.2 billion and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 27.16 million shares of worth $13.85 billion while later fund manager owns 20.61 million shares of worth $10.51 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.