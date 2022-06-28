Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48B, closed the recent trade at $17.52 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.70% during that session. The TROX stock price is -50.29% off its 52-week high price of $26.33 and 12.21% above the 52-week low of $15.38. The 3-month trading volume is 949.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Sporting 2.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the TROX stock price touched $17.52 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Tronox Holdings plc shares have moved -29.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have changed -2.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -76.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.16% from the levels at last check today.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tronox Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.99%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.00% and 29.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $927 million and $870 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.40% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -72.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.20%.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.72%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.46% with a share float percentage of 90.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tronox Holdings plc having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.05 million shares worth more than $361.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $78.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $69.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.