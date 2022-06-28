Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) Must Gain 34.91% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50B, closed the recent trade at $10.44 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The TCN stock price is -65.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.23 and 18.68% above the 52-week low of $8.49. The 3-month trading volume is 965.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the TCN stock price touched $10.44 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Tricon Residential Inc. shares have moved -33.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) have changed -15.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.52% from the levels at last check today.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tricon Residential Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.59%, compared to -8.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.90% over the past 5 years.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 2.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.43%.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.21% with a share float percentage of 74.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tricon Residential Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 20.35 million shares worth more than $323.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 18.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.2 million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Real Estate Securities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 6.24 million shares of worth $95.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $38.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.