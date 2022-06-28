Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 6.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.25M, closed the recent trade at $4.91 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 13.39% during that session. The STRO stock price is -382.69% off its 52-week high price of $23.70 and 32.18% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.21K shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Sporting 13.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the STRO stock price touched $4.91 or saw a rise of 12.32%. Year-to-date, Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -70.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have changed -2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.74%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -469.20% and -23.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $28.05 million and $8.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -45.00% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the next.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.77% with a share float percentage of 103.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sutro Biopharma Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 3.75 million shares worth more than $30.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.68 million and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.77% shares in the company for having 2.71 million shares of worth $22.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $11.09 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.93% of company’s outstanding stock.