SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Shares Have Loss -10.31% Over The Past Month

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70B, closed the recent trade at $17.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.90% during that session. The SSRM stock price is -41.18% off its 52-week high price of $24.58 and 18.5% above the 52-week low of $14.19. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Sporting -2.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SSRM stock price touched $17.41 or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, SSR Mining Inc. shares have moved 1.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) have changed -10.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.36% from the levels at last check today.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SSR Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.54%, compared to 18.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.00% over the past 5 years.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 1.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.88% with a share float percentage of 64.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SSR Mining Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.32 million shares worth more than $485.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.93 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 9.46 million shares of worth $167.4 million while later fund manager owns 8.67 million shares of worth $171.31 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.08% of company’s outstanding stock.