SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) investors to reap big returns again

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $952.46M, closed the last trade at $5.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The SLGC stock price is -192.06% off its 52-week high price of $14.72 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $4.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Sporting -2.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SLGC stock price touched $5.04 or saw a rise of 7.52%. Year-to-date, SomaLogic Inc. shares have moved -56.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) have changed -11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SomaLogic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.93%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.05 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.59% with a share float percentage of 72.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SomaLogic Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Casdin Capital, LLC with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $144.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Casdin Capital, LLC held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.33 million and represent 5.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 8.39 million shares of worth $76.27 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $27.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.