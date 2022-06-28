Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42B, closed the last trade at $15.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The SGFY stock price is -101.96% off its 52-week high price of $30.96 and 30.2% above the 52-week low of $10.70. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SGFY stock price touched $15.33 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Signify Health Inc. shares have moved 7.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have changed 15.00%.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signify Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 333.33%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.38 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.20% for the current quarter and 36.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 276.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.20%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.03% with a share float percentage of 90.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signify Health Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 139.61 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 79.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.01 million and represent 11.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.54% shares in the company for having 11.52 million shares of worth $161.89 million while later fund manager owns 8.65 million shares of worth $121.56 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.91% of company’s outstanding stock.