Shares Of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Declined -28.37% In One Month

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $6.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -141.07% off its 52-week high price of $14.85 and 8.93% above the 52-week low of $5.61. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SLDP stock price touched $6.16 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc. shares have moved -29.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed -28.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.34% from current levels.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.71% with a share float percentage of 31.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Power Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spring Creek Capital LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $43.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Spring Creek Capital LLC held 2.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.24 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 73265.0 shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 54857.0 shares of worth $0.44 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.