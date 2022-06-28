Shares In Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) 33.82% Up, YTD

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the last trade at $27.54 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 5.60% during that session. The NOG stock price is -41.98% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 49.06% above the 52-week low of $14.03. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.6.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Sporting 5.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the NOG stock price touched $27.54 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have moved 33.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) have changed -7.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -154.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.93% from current levels.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.54%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.90% and 98.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 198.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $359.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.30%.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 2.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 95.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $124.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.13 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Invesco Small Cap Value Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.83% shares in the company for having 6.05 million shares of worth $124.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $47.92 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.