Shares In Abbott Laboratories (ABT) -22.50% Down, YTD

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.34B, closed the recent trade at $109.23 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The ABT stock price is -30.55% off its 52-week high price of $142.60 and 7.31% above the 52-week low of $101.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the ABT stock price touched $109.23 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Abbott Laboratories shares have moved -22.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have changed -3.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abbott Laboratories shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.29%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.10% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.25 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.60%.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.88 at a share yield of 1.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.42% with a share float percentage of 75.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abbott Laboratories having a total of 3,397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 151.29 million shares worth more than $17.91 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 132.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.72 billion and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 50.9 million shares of worth $6.02 billion while later fund manager owns 38.7 million shares of worth $4.58 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.